Pauline (Jarboe) Gerbick

Feb. 1, 1924 - Feb. 6, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN - Pauline Jean Gerbick, 97 of Crown Point, IN passed away peacefully on February 6, 2021 in the presence of son and daughter in law, with whom she had been living for the past 3 1/2 years.
Pauline was born on February 1, 1924 in Henderson, KY to Ben and Clydie (Robertson) Jarboe. At age three, her family moved to Indiana when her father obtained a job with the United States Government. She grew up on the Ohio River in a rural area outside of Evansville at Dam 48, where her father worked as a locksman. Surviving the Great Depression and the Great Ohio River Flood of 1937, she graduated from Evansville Reitz High School in 1941. After high school, she worked in the administrative offices of the Evansville Public Schools until she could save enough money to attend Indiana University in Bloomington. She graduated from IU in 1949 with a BS in Business Education.
While at IU, she met a Serbian man from Gary, Gordon Gerbick, who introduced himself as Flash Gordon. Until she met Gordon, Pauline had never heard of a Serbian; she thought he was Siberian. Pauline and Gordon fell in love, and after Pauline taught a year at her alma mater Reitz High, they married on June 24, 1950. Settling in Gary, Gordon worked at Sears while Pauline cared for their two sons.
When the boys were old enough, Pauline resumed her teaching career with the federally funded Manpower training program in Gary, where she taught business education to adult women. From the mid 1960's until her retirement in 1990, Pauline taught business ed at Gary Lew Wallace High School.
Pauline was member of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church and the St. Sava Sisters Circle. Pauline was also very active in the Crown Point Garden Club. She and Gordon enjoyed their years in the Gary Junior Chamber of Commerce and Pauline had been very active in the philanthropic sorority Delta Theta Tau.
Pauline tragically lost her youngest son Kenneth in a 1979 canoeing accident. After 61 years of marriage, Gordon passed away in 2011. Pauline was also preceded in death by her sisters and their husbands Edith (Ham) Niestrath and Vivian (Mac) McBride, her cousin Harmon Robertson, Jr, her in laws Mitch (Mim) Gerbick and Sophie (Rudy) Selner, and numerous other relatives, friends and Kumovi.
Pauline is survived by her son, David; daughter-in-law and primary care giver, Gordana; and the joys of her life, her granddaughters: Rebekah, Rachel and Sarah Gerbick, all of Valparaiso, IN.
She is also survived by her first cousin, Mary (Robertson) Pepe and family of Florida; her nieces and nephews and their families: Michael and Janet (husband Virgil Macke) McBride, Pamela, Gary (Debbie), Phil (Shannon) and Nick Gerbick, Pamela (Niestrath) Duran and Paul Niestrath; special great nephew, Chris (Ellen) Macke; and great niece, Jennifer (Luke) Johnson; and many other dear relatives, Kumovi and friends.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, February 10, 2021, 11:00 a.m. St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, 9191 Mississippi St. Merrillville with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the church. V Rev Marko Matic officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. For further information please call Mileva Savich or David Semplinski at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 219-736-5840.