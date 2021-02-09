Pauline (Jarboe) Gerbick

Feb. 1, 1924 - Feb. 6, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Pauline Jean Gerbick, 97 of Crown Point, IN passed away peacefully on February 6, 2021 in the presence of son and daughter in law, with whom she had been living for the past 3 1/2 years.

Pauline was born on February 1, 1924 in Henderson, KY to Ben and Clydie (Robertson) Jarboe. At age three, her family moved to Indiana when her father obtained a job with the United States Government. She grew up on the Ohio River in a rural area outside of Evansville at Dam 48, where her father worked as a locksman. Surviving the Great Depression and the Great Ohio River Flood of 1937, she graduated from Evansville Reitz High School in 1941. After high school, she worked in the administrative offices of the Evansville Public Schools until she could save enough money to attend Indiana University in Bloomington. She graduated from IU in 1949 with a BS in Business Education.

While at IU, she met a Serbian man from Gary, Gordon Gerbick, who introduced himself as Flash Gordon. Until she met Gordon, Pauline had never heard of a Serbian; she thought he was Siberian. Pauline and Gordon fell in love, and after Pauline taught a year at her alma mater Reitz High, they married on June 24, 1950. Settling in Gary, Gordon worked at Sears while Pauline cared for their two sons.