Pauline Lebeter

Pauline Lebeter

Pauline Lebeter (nee Cappello), age 90. Lifelong of the East Side. Passed away August 4, 2022.

Beloved wife of the late, William Lebeter. Loving mother of William (JoAnn) Lebeter, Tom (Gabe) Lebeter, and Judy (Ron) Gruszecki. Cherished grandmother of Nikki, Billy, Michael (Angela), Jill, Gina (Vince), and Danny (Nicole). Dearest great-grandmother of Dalton, Nixon, Addison, Thomas, Alex, Anthony, Mikey, Giuliana, and Mia. Dearest sister of Emily (late James) Joy.

Pauline was a former employee of Larry's Pastries and Giappo's Pizzeria.

Services were held privately for the family. Inurnment Holy Cross Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Elmwood Funeral Chapel and Crematory. For more information 773-731-2749.

