Oct. 23, 1934 - Sept. 28, 2021
MERRILLVILLE, IN - Pauline Mae (Eckert) Burelli, age 86, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on September 28, 2021 at her home.
Pauline is survived by her son: Gino (Stacie Cook) Burelli of Chesterton; daughter-in-law, Mary (late David) Burelli of Charlotte, NC; daughter, Melissa Reed (Robert) of Belle Vista, AR; grandchildren: Trey, Maria and Michael (Meagen ) Burelli, Meagan (Connor) Flynn, and Sam and Jake (Beyley) Reed; great-grandson Miles David Burelli; sisters: Geraldine (Lawrence) Ventura of Valparaiso and Jacquelyn Eckert Stokes (Mark Hopkins) of Belle Vista, AR; sister-in-law, Anita Burelli of Chesterton; several cousins; and many friends and former students.
In 1959 she married Gino Burelli who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her parents, and her son, David.
Pauline was born on October 23, 1934, in Gary to Consetta and Julius Eckert. A 1952 graduate of Lew Wallace High School, Pauline also graduated from Indiana University with a degree in Art Education. She began her teaching career at Lew Wallace where she taught art for 40 years plus until she retired. Pauline was a mentor to her art students as well as the girls in the GIRLS' Club, which she co-sponsored. Her legacy to them was to become ladies and good citizens. After retirement she was active in Chi Omega Sorority Alums, Beta Gamma Upsilon Sorority, as well as Delta Kappa Gamma Teachers Honorary. She was a member of AAUW and gave many years of service to the Executive Board of the Women's Association of the NWI Symphony, and was a member of St. Mary Auxiliary. Pauline will be dearly missed by many whose lives she touched.
A special thank you to her dear neighbors Noelita Sneiderwine and Carmen Martinez who generously helped with her care.
Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM.
Funeral Services will follow at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 5885 Harrison St., Merrillville at 12:00 PM with Fr. Ted Mauch officiating. Entombment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.
Memorials may be given in Pauline's name to Tunnels for Towers Foundation or St. Jude Children's Hospital.
