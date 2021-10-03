Pauline Mae (Eckert) Burelli

Pauline was born on October 23, 1934, in Gary to Consetta and Julius Eckert. A 1952 graduate of Lew Wallace High School, Pauline also graduated from Indiana University with a degree in Art Education. She began her teaching career at Lew Wallace where she taught art for 40 years plus until she retired. Pauline was a mentor to her art students as well as the girls in the GIRLS' Club, which she co-sponsored. Her legacy to them was to become ladies and good citizens. After retirement she was active in Chi Omega Sorority Alums, Beta Gamma Upsilon Sorority, as well as Delta Kappa Gamma Teachers Honorary. She was a member of AAUW and gave many years of service to the Executive Board of the Women's Association of the NWI Symphony, and was a member of St. Mary Auxiliary. Pauline will be dearly missed by many whose lives she touched.