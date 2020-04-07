GREENFIELD, IN - Pauline Manolopoulos of Greenfield, formerly of Valparaiso passed away on April 3, 2020 after a short battle with lung cancer. She was born on March 21, 1930 in Lake Station to Peter and Helen (Asimatoglu) Stavrakis. She was a 1948 graduate of Redford High School in Detroit, MI. She married Charles (Dino) Manolopoulos in Gary in 1950 where they raised their family until moving to Valparaiso. Although she worked as a secretary for most of her adult life, she was an incredible mom, sister, aunt, friend, grandmother, and much to her surprise and joy, a very recent great-grandmother. She loved to cook, have lunch with Dino and her sister Ethel at Round the Clock, and go to the movies. She belonged to SS. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral and their Philoptochos Society.