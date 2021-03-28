Pauline Marshall, age 93 passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 25, 2021. Beloved wife of husband Raymond (deceased) mother to Claudia (Darrell) Wabschall, Douglas (Patrice) Marshall and Zachary (Karolina) Marshall. She is also survived by her grandchildren Adam (Melissa) Mellott, Ian Mellott, Jeffrey Mellott, Jacob Marshall, Taylor Marshall, Samantha Marshall, Benjamin Marshall and great granddaughter Maggie Mellott. She was a warm and compassionate mother, grandmother and Aunt, loved by so many. Visitation will be held on Monday March 29, 2021 from 3 to 9 pm at Anderson Memorial Home, 21131 W Renwick Rd, Plainfield, IL 60544. Visitation is open to 50 people at a time. The service and burial will be private due to Covid 19 protocol. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to the American Diabetes Association (www.Diabetes.org) appreciated. (www.Anderson-Goodale.com) (815) 577-5250