Pauline Zancanaro (nee Gregoline)

CHICAGO, IL - Pauline Zancanaro (nee Gregoline), beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020, surrounded by family in the comfort of her home. Born in West Virginia and raised in Chicago, she was the daughter of the late Marietta and Eugenio Gregoline. Pauline was the beloved wife of the late Anthony Zancanaro and will be dearly missed by her four children, Donna Marich, Mary Ann (late Jim) McNiece, Anthony (Debra) Zancanaro, Mark (Peter Carideo) Zancanaro; her seven grandchildren Mark (Marina) Marich, Kris Marich, James McNiece, Scott (Francesca Reinisch) McNiece, Andrew McNiece, TJ (Jo) Zancanaro, Angie (Nate) Torvik; her three great-grandchildren, Rajko and Ilija Marich and Emilia Unigarro, and many cherished nieces and nephews. Pauline was admired for her sense of humor, love of life, caring spirit, and delicious Italian cooking.

Being an avid reader and movie lover Pauline enjoyed discussing everything from politics to entertainment. She was always happiest when spending time surrounded by family. Pauline will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Rest in Peace. May her memory be eternal.

A celebration of Pauline's life for family and friends will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Pauline's name to The Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii (www.ourladyofpompeii.org), Old Saint Pat's Immigrant and Refugee Fund (bit.ly/givetoosp) or The Well Coffeehouse (www.thewellcoffeehouse.com) would be appreciated.