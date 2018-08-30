CEDAR LAKE, IN - Pearl A. Lanning, age 62, of Cedar Lake, passed away August 28, 2018. She is survived by her daughter, Stacie (Rick) Laba; five grandchildren; nephews Steve and Dan and niece Michelle. Pearl was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Helen Lanning, Sr., and brother Sam, Jr., and sister-in law, Brenda.
Pearl enjoyed nature, especially flower gardening and doted on her many pets. She loved to be with her friends, especially Marie and Jeff, Sandy, Catherine, Art and Joy. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. No services will be held. Donations made in Pearl's memory to the Humane Society of the Calumet Area would be appreciated. www.hscalumet.org. BURDAN FUNERAL HOME was entrusted with arrangements.