Pearl Adams (nee Boersma)

HIGHLAND, IN - The Lord Jesus called Pearl to His heavenly home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Pearl was born in Schererville, IN to George and Anna (De Maar) Boersma. She grew up with 11 brothers and sisters on the family farm on U.S. Route 41, when it was still a gravel road. She walked to school in Highland, IN where she attended Highland Christian Grade School. She graduated from Dyer High School, where she was class co-valedictorian with her future husband, Donald R. Adams. Pearl and Don were married on January 6, 1943. In addition to raising two sons, Don and Jay, she also had a successful business career as Office Manager of the Christiansen Insurance Agency in Hammond, IN.