In Loving Memory of Pearl "Granny" Williams. Happy First Anniversary in Heaven. Granny, As I sit and reminisce about you, your laugh and your smile, I can't believe it has been a whole year! It's been so hard without you here. You were "Granny", "Auntie", and especially a MOM to me. You raised your kids, their kids and their kids too! You taught me life lessons on how to be a great mom, cooking and cleaning showing me love in so many ways. You were truly an Angel shining in GOD's love. Thank you for all that you have done. You taught strangers how good God is in vacation Bible School, fed plenty and you even paid for strangers' bills - your love was always true. You would always say. "I have to do right, as for I am going to heaven one day!" You never complained, you were truly a solder for the Army of the Lord. My Granny, My Angel sent from above! If I learned anything, I know this one fact to be true - A Grandma's love is Critical and Unconditional. So sing, dance, laugh and shout, until we meet again. Just know that you are dearly missed - My Granny, My mother, My best friend. Love, Your Granddaughter, Danita Williams