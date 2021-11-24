Pearl Lohse Harper

[cw31][cs0][f19][p10][s9.5][v11.5][ya]Mrs. Harper was born on July 26, 1924 at her maternal Hungarian immigrant grandparents Solady's home then located at 7113 Grand Avenue, Hessville and was baptized Piroska Klara Lohse (English/Pearl Clara Lohse) on August 31, 1924 at the First Hungarian Evangelical Reformed Church, 4822 Kennedy Avenue, East Chicago (In 1964 became Faith United Church of Christ, Hessville). She was later Confirmed at Concordia Lutheran Church, Hessville in 1938. In 1942, Pearl graduated from Hammond High School. After marrying Mr. Harper at Concordia Lutheran Church in 1946, the newly weds resided at 7032 Delaware Avenue, Hessville from 1946-1950 in the home her paternal German immigrant grandparents Lohse built in 1870. The home remained on 9 acres of original homestead land until it was destroyed by fire in April, 2002 (now Parrish View Subdivision). Mrs. Harper was a longtime resident of Highland from 1950-2013. She and her husband moved in to the home they built in 1950 and she remained in her home until she moved to Memory Support Assisted Living at Hartsfield Village in Munster; February, 2013. After high school graduation, Mrs. Harper became a stenographer in the Personnel Department of Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co., East Chicago (1942-1950) and worked until the birth of her first child. She was an active member of the Highland Main Elementary School P.T.A., and served as Room Mother for all three of her children at same. Additionally, she served as a Cubs Scout Den Mother for both of her sons. She was also a member of the Highland Mother's Club for several years. After being on sabbatical as a full-time "Mom" (1950-1971), she returned to the work force as a secretary at the offices of Embassy Homes/Alta Corporation of Highland and Dyer, respectively (1971-1981). In 1981 she retired to devote her time to being a full-time "Granny." Mrs. Harper attended Calvary Baptist Church, Highland from 1946-1995 as an active member who served at one time as Vice President of the Friendship Sunday School Class. She acted as Sunday School Secretary for many years and also participated in the Women's Mission Circle and the Faith Guild. December, 1995, Mrs. Harper became a member of Hessville Baptist Church, Hessville and enjoyed worshipping there for eight years. January, 2004 Mrs. Harper once again became an attending member of Calvary Baptist Church, Highland. Most of her life, Mrs. Harper was an avid traveler and enjoyed camping. She loved reading and corresponding to friends and family either by handwritten letters and postcards up until 1998, when she easily mastered e-mail for most of her corresponding. Being a nature-minded individual, she could with great interest identify most flowers and trees by name and was very astute at identifying nearly all local birds by their call/song. She also was good at selecting the "good" wild mushrooms each April. Much to the delight of her family, Mrs. Harper was an excellent cook. "Sticky Roast," Stuffed Green Peppers, Stuffed Cabbage, Kolbasz (Hungarian Sausage) / Sauerkraut / Mashed Potatoes, Cottage Cheese Cake, Blueberry Hungarian Pastry and German Potato Salad (her grandmother's recipe) are just a few of the many delectables she made. Of her many favorite things, Mrs. Harper (and her entire family) loved the Indiana Dunes State Park and all the wildlife "The Dunes" had to offer on its many miles of hiking trails, as well as the park's Nature Center. She took pleasure in studying and researching family genealogy extensively. Mrs. Harper was also an avid BULLS fan who watched every game, even in the lean years of few wins. Lastly, she served tirelessly as a dedicated and loving caregiver for her mother, as well as for her husband. "Granny's" love and support will be missed by all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. www.fagenmiller.com.[ya%]