Pearl M. (Kowalik) Perkins

Feb. 23, 1924 - Dec. 17, 2021

Crown Point – Pearl M. Perkins, 97, of Crown Point passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at home.

Pearl is survived by her children: Sherry (Nick) Gasparovic, Bill (Linda) Perkins, Lynda (Dean) Leonakis, John Perkins, James (Ruth) Perkins, Nicholas Perkins; daughter-in-law, SusAnne Perkins; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her twin sister of San Antonio, TX, Helen (Conrad) Pollok, passed on Feb. 22, 2022.

Pearl is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth, in Sept. 1990; son, Charlie in April 2019; and parents, Thomas and Mary Kowalik.

The Requiem Mass of Christian burial will be held on April 30, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Winfield, IN. Visitation is prior to mass at 9:00 A.M.

The mass can be live streamed at: https:/www.facebook.com/HSandSHCatholicFamilyideos179360302305008

On arrival to Northwest, IN, in 1948, this Texas gal proclaimed, "It was the first time I'd ever seen houses so close together."

Though she often longed for her home and family in the south, it was in Hammond, where this Texas born and raised, Polish-proud woman settled with her husband and his family to raise seven children, as well as contribute to her church and the lives of numerous neighbors in need of childcare or help of any kind.

Whether her hands wielded a pen to write poetry, a hammer to convert a basement into a recreational area, a saw to cut down a backyard tree, a knock on the door of a neighbor to simply sit down and visit, a blessing before all meals, the needle of her sewing machine to create her next craft or item of clothing or the splash of Chanel #5 behind her ears, her hands were an extension of her creativity, grand kindness and willingness to help. These hands blessed first what she had and gave to others second. These hands forged while growing up in Falls City, TX, have held many, helped countless others and blessed herself every single day of her life.

Her life was based on her belief in God from a very young age and lessons taken from a humble home and her caring seven siblings. These early learnings enabled her to live a life of faith, elegance, kindness, care, charity and hope for a better tomorrow for her children. Slow to judge, quick to encourage and an eagerness to have fun, she will be missed by many, but her lessons, both spoken and silent, (and her amazing pineapple dip) live through three generations.

"Always stay in touch with your family, through good and bad, always." - Pearl Perkins (nee Pelogia Kowalik)

If you wish to make a donation on behalf of Pearl Perkins, please consider:

Polish Heritage Center at Panna Maria, PO Box 25 Panna Maria, TX. 78144

Franciscan Hospice Foundation 101 West 61st Ave. Hobart, IN, 46342, Attention: Leslie