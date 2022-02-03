Pearl M. Perkins

On arrival to Northwest, Indiana, this Texas gal proclaimed, "It was the first time I'd ever seen houses so close together." Though she often longed for her home and family in the south, it was in Hammond, where this Texas born and raised, Polish-proud woman settled with her husband's family to raise her 7 children, as well as contribute to her church and the lives of numerous neighbors in need of childcare. Whether her hands wielded a pen to write poetry, a hammer to convert a basement into a recreational area, a saw to cut down a backyard tree, a knock on the door of a neighbor to simply sit down and visit, a blessing before all meals, the needle of her sewing machine to create her next craft or item of clothing or the splash of Chanel # 5 behind her ears... her hands were an extension of her creativity, grand kindness and willingness to help. These hands blessed first what she had and gave to others second. These hands, forged while growing up in Falls City, Texas, have held many, helped countless others and prayed every single day of her life. Her life was based on her belief in God from a very young age and lessons taken from a humble home and her caring 7 siblings. These early learnings enabled her to live a life of faith, elegance, kindness, care, charity and hope for a better tomorrow for her children. Slow to judge, quick to encourage and an eagerness to have fun, she will be missed by many, but her lessons, both spoken and silent, (and her amazing pineapple dip) live through three generations. "Always stay in touch with your family, through good and bad, always."-Pearl Perkins (Pelogia Kowalik)