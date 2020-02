Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

GLEN PARK, IN - Pearl M. Sopko (nee Schmidt), age 95 of Glen Park, passed away February 23, 2020. She was a graduate of Tolleston High School, Class of 42.

Visitation will be held DIRECTLY at S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 5855 Harrison St., Merrillville, IN on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. For further details visit www.burnsfuneral.com.