Pearl Marie Klein (nee Meneghin)

DOLTON, IL — Pearl Marie Klein (nee Meneghin), 96, longtime resident of Dolton, IL, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 4, 2020. Loving wife of the late George J. Klein. Devoted mother of George (Barbara) Klein, Angie (Wayne) Miles, and the late Jerrold (Elizabeth) Klein. Proud Nona of Matthew (Rebecca) Klein, Mollie (Chris) Cameo, Jerry Klein, and Pete Klein; great-grandmother of Caterina, Amelia, Angelo, Jett, and Jovie. Dearest sister of the late Rose (late Dick) Claus, late Chris (late Evelyn) Meneghin, and late Lou (late Janette) Meneghin. Kind aunt of several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Pietro and Angela Meneghin.

Visitation Friday, July 10, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the prayer service at 12:00 p.m. (Masks please) at SMITS, DeYOUNG-VROEGH FUNERAL HOME, JAMES E. JANUSZ, DIRECTOR, 649 E. 162nd St. (Rt.6/159th St.) South Holland, IL, with Deacon Tim Springer officiating. A memorial Mass for Mrs. Klein, at Christ Our Savior at St. Jude the Apostle Church, will be at a future date to be determined. Private family interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery - Elwood, IL.

For further information, please contact 708-333-7000 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com.