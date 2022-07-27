Pearl Marie Lubs
May 27, 1936 - July 24, 2022
VALPARAISO - Pearl Marie Lubs, 86 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022. She was born May 27, 1936 in Michigan City to the late Devoe and Thelma (Wagoner) Slisher. Pearl was a graduate of Elston High School and met the love of her life, Edward, after graduation. She became a military wife and enjoyed being a housewife. Pearl loved to garden, bake, and feed and watch birds. She enjoyed the family camping trips and being the neighborhood mom. As the family grew Pearl loved and cherished her grandchildren, making memories by hosting holiday parties, making crafts, spoiling them with gifts, and watching movies and musicals with them.
On September 25, 1955, Pearl married Edward E. Lubs, who preceded her in death on January 10, 2021. She is survived by her daughter, Jackie (Dave) Loutzenhiser of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Nicole (Shaun) Finney, Brian (Alyson) Loutzenhiser, Christina Loutzenhiser, Cynthia (Drew) Toth, Patricia Cunningham and Michelle (Michael) McDonald; great-grandchildren: twins, Jack and Maxwell Loutzenhiser, twins, Pearl and Ruby Finney, and Vivian Toth; brother, Claude (Connie) Slisher; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Cunningham in 2009; brothers: Ronald, Charles, and Vernon Slisher; and sister, Ellen Miller-Schlark.
Following cremation at Angelcrest Crematory a private committal ceremony will be held at Graceland Cemetery.