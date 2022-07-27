VALPARAISO - Pearl Marie Lubs, 86 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022. She was born May 27, 1936 in Michigan City to the late Devoe and Thelma (Wagoner) Slisher. Pearl was a graduate of Elston High School and met the love of her life, Edward, after graduation. She became a military wife and enjoyed being a housewife. Pearl loved to garden, bake, and feed and watch birds. She enjoyed the family camping trips and being the neighborhood mom. As the family grew Pearl loved and cherished her grandchildren, making memories by hosting holiday parties, making crafts, spoiling them with gifts, and watching movies and musicals with them.