ST. JOHN, IN - Pearl "Penny" L. Langford, age 78, of St. John, formerly of Munster, passed away February 24, 2020. She was an avid bowler, loved to travel, cross-stitch, and enjoyed shopping. Penny was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved her. Penny was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years Paul Langford; and daughter Sandra Sannito.