Pearle M. "Bae "Bae" Williams

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Pearle M. Williams "Bae Bae" of East Chicago, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Community Hospital in Munster.

Survivors: three children: Tashay Gregory, Nakeithen (Marquise) Gregory and Ineka Jones Anderson; five grandchildren: Nakeisha, Na'Tia, Nakeithen Jr., Sophia and Olivia Gregory; two great-grandchildren: Mason and Jamai; two sisters: Sherry and Renee Williams; three brothers: Willie, Alvin and Orlando Williams, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Hinton & Williams Funeral Home, 4859 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago with visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Rev. C. E. Adams, Jr., officiating. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Williams family during their time of loss.