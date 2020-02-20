Pedro Alfonso Ruiz passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020 at the age of 94. He was born July 8, 1925 in Barranquitas, Puerto Rico to Anastasia Ortiz and Pedro Ruiz. Beloved husband of Belen for 75 years. Loving father to: Anthony Ruiz, Albert (Betsy) Ruiz, Henry (Vesna) Ruiz, Judith (Alvaro) Vega, and Joseph (Karolina) Ruiz. Devoted grandfather of: Jacquelyn (Vincent) Funicello, Michael (Dena) Ruiz, Alfred Ruiz, Alex (Kimberly) Ruiz, Robert (Diana) Ruiz, Branden (Tara) Ruiz, Stephanie (Nicholas) Loukas, Krste Ruiz, Logan (Alexandria) Ruiz, Jillian Vega, Joshua Vega, Zachary Vega, Matthew (Lindsey) Ruiz, Brittany (Chad) Charoenlap, Kamila Ruiz, Karina Ruiz, and Karlos Ruiz. A loving great grandfather to 16 great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving parents: Anastasia and Pedro Ruiz; his beloved son: Alfred Ruiz; and two brothers: Antonio and Felix. Pedro came to the United States in 1946. He first moved to New Jersey, then Connecticut and eventually settled in Chicago in 1966. As a very young man, he learned to work hard and had a strong work ethic. He was retired employee of Interlake Steel. Pedro was a man of few words, but he loved crossword puzzles and spending hours with his family, playing dominoes. He was devoted to his children and did his best to teach and guide them. He instilled in them strong Christian values that have served them well. He will be dearly missed and will forever be in our hearts.