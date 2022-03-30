Peg Schoon

HIGHLAND, IN - Margaret (Peg) Shipley Schoon, aged 75, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, after three years of physical difficulties. Peg was a problem solver, which related well with her career in public and university libraries and archives. A 1968 graduate of Hanover College, she earned a masters in library science from Indiana University – Bloomington. Peg became a tenured Associate Librarian and head of the technical services department at Purdue University Calumet. After her retirement, she served as the assistant archivist at the Calumet Regional Archives at IU Northwest where she focused on its collection of materials from Inland Steel Company. While doing that, at home she indexed trade books for several publishing houses.

In her younger years, she was an active member of the Munster Junior Women's Club and Munster's AFS organization. For AFS, she coordinated the placements of foreign exchange students with Munster families and in 1980 organized the activities and placements of some 30 exchange students who spent the July 4th weekend in town. Because of this, she was directly responsible for the permanent re-establishment of the town's Independence Day parade--now an expected annual event.

Peg was a long-time member and deacon at Westminster Presbyterian Church where she greatly expanded and cataloged the church's library. For many years and until the pandemic began, she coordinated the church's "People in Evangelism" (PIE) ministry. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking and crocheting. She was the author of two editions of a Schoon Family Cookbook and started the church's Loving Hands, a mission-oriented knitting and crocheting group. And until a stroke in 2005, she was an active member of the Chicago branch of the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society.

Peg is survived by her husband Ken; her son and daughter-in-law: Jake and Heather, and grandchildren: Sophia, Emily, and Nolan. She was preceded in death by her parents: Kenneth and June Shipley and her son Robert.

Friends may meet with Peg's family on Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, Indiana 46322. Services will be Friday, April 1, 2022, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 8955 Columbia Avenue, Munster, at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment later at the Schoon Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, to Indiana University Foundation in support of the June Shipley Scholarship Fund, or to a charity of choice.

