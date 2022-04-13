Peggy A. Polizzotto (nee Saliaris)

Peggy was born in Gary, IN on November 17, 1947. She graduated from Emerson High School, class of 1965. Peggy is survived by her loving husband, Robert (Bob) Polizzotto of 52 years. She was the loving mother of three: Lisa (Joe) Henry of Valparaiso, Michael Polizzotto of Valparaiso, Lana (Scott) Johnson of Chesterton; grandmother of four: Zachary and Anthony Henry, Andrew and Bishop Polizzotto; brothers: Gregory and Lee Saliaris. Peggy started her career on the EJ & E railroad and then went on to take part in several successful businesses with her husband. Raising her family was top priority. She enjoyed entertaining her family on the holidays. Christmas was a favorite with the house decorated beautifully. The food was always done to perfection and the perfect gift was always a presentation with Peggy. Peggy always enjoyed surprising the family with cruises and her yearly trips to Las Vegas. Later, she enjoyed meeting with her school friends for lunch.