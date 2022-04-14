Nov. 17, 1947 - Apr. 10, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN -Peggy A. Polizzotto (nee Saliaris), age 74 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully April 10, 2022.

She was a loving mother of three and a devoted wife to her husband, Robert (Bob) Polizzotto.

Peggy was born in Gary, IN on November 17, 1947. She graduated from Emerson High School, class of 1965.

Peggy is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Robert (Bob) Polizzotto. She was the loving mother of three, Lisa (Joe) Henry of Valparaiso, Michael Polizzotto of Valparaiso, Lana (Scott) Johnson of Chesterton; grandmother of four, Zachary and Anthony Henry, Andrew and Bishop Polizzotto; brothers: Gregory and Lee Saliaris.

Peggy started her career on the EJ & E railroad and then went on to take part in several successful businesses with her husband. Raising her family was top priority. She enjoyed entertaining her family on the holidays. Christmas was a favorite, with the house decorated beautifully. The food was meticulously prepared and the perfect gift was always a presentation with Peggy. She enjoyed surprising the family with cruises and her yearly trips to Las Vegas. Later, she enjoyed meeting with her school friends for lunch.

Visitation will take place Thursday, April 14, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Funeral will be held Friday, April 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Burns, Crown Point. Rev. John Starr officiating. Interment at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso.