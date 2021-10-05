Peggy Ann Zenere (nee Haut)

THORNTON, IL - Peggy Ann Zenere (nee Haut), age 84, of Thornton, IL passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

Beloved wife of the late Reno F. Zenere. Loving mother of: Kim (Charles) Benain, Gina (Nicholas) Hnatusko, Michael Zenere, and Denine (Daniel) Pikowitz. Cherished grandmother of: Christopher Hnatusko, Ashley Hnatusko, Alexandria (Tom) Blackburne, Rhea (John) Wenzler, Karah (Vince) Woods, Karli Pikowitz, Erik Pikowitz; and great-grandmother of five. Dear sister of: the late Donald (late Francis) Haut, late Viola (late Herman) McCloud, late Lorraine (late Melvin) Robinson, Delores (late Vincent) Georgi, Elsie (late Frederick) Farrell, late Benjamin Haut, Darlene (late Donnie) McDaniel, Gerald Haut, and the late Marilyn Haut. Devoted aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Benjamin and Elsie Haut. Peggy will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 2:00–8:00 PM at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30leasant Springs Ln.), Dyer, IN. Funeral Service, Friday, October 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM at SMITS FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Mark Kalema officiating. Interment Assumption Cemetery – Glenwood, IL.

Memorial contributions may be given to the U.S.O. (ww.uso.org) or V.F.W. (www.vfw.org). For further information, please contact 219-322-7300, or we encourage you to leave a condolence for the family on our online guestbook at ww.SMITSFH.com.