Peggy Beson Seward

Peggy loved to help others and served on a number of Sports Charity Cancer Foundations. Her two favorites were the Chicago Baseball Cancer Charities and Ron Kittle's Indiana Sports Charities. She was an Executive Womens' Board Member of both foundations. Her passion was taking care of her family and care of her backyard garden. Peggy loved sports cars and was a participant at many car shows in Fort Myers, FL and NW Indiana events. She also loved her Minnesota Vikings Football team and the Chicago White Sox. Her personality was warm, strong, and caring. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. Peggy was also very kind. Her final act of kindness was that she was an organ donor. Thanks to her; someone will gain the gift of sight with the donation of her beautiful blue eyes.