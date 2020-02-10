WHITING, IN - Peggy Darline Jones (nee Croman) 78 of Whiting, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Regency Hospital, East Chicago. She was the loving mother of Sherry Radovanovic, Carolyn (Allen) McGuire, Paxton Jones and the late Laura Mengan and Jimmy Goodson, Jr.; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; dearest sister of Freda (late Hugh) Bass, Monzel (Charles) Rodgers and the late Erma Anderson, Dwight O'Connor, Arthur Walters and Bennie Croman; many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Teddy Jones and William E. "Mack" Sharp.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 7:00p.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting with Pastor C. James Facklam, officiating; cremation to follow; visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday from 3:00p.m. to time of services.

Peggy Darline Jones was born on July 27, 1941 to Bennie and Zelma (Short) Croman and was a longtime resident of Whiting. A very talented seamstress, Peggy loved to sew and do quilting. She was a member of the former Whiting Moose Lodge. Devoted to her family, Peggy will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400.