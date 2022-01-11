KOUTS - Peggy Ellen Jenkins, 75 of Kouts, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022. She was born July 10, 1946 in Hammond, IN to Enoch and Grace (Fisher) Jenkins. Peggy was raised in Hammond, lived in Wheatfield for 34 years, and resided in Kouts for the last 12 years. She retired, after working over 20 years, from Orville Redenbacher as the Senior Accounts Payable Associate. Peggy loved her family, being a caregiver for her daughter, Becky, gathering family together, and spoiling her grandkids. She also had a love for animals, rescuing and caring for many over the years. Peggy was an avid reader, enjoyed shopping, and tending her flower beds.