July 10, 1946 - Jan. 8, 2022
KOUTS - Peggy Ellen Jenkins, 75 of Kouts, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022. She was born July 10, 1946 in Hammond, IN to Enoch and Grace (Fisher) Jenkins. Peggy was raised in Hammond, lived in Wheatfield for 34 years, and resided in Kouts for the last 12 years. She retired, after working over 20 years, from Orville Redenbacher as the Senior Accounts Payable Associate. Peggy loved her family, being a caregiver for her daughter, Becky, gathering family together, and spoiling her grandkids. She also had a love for animals, rescuing and caring for many over the years. Peggy was an avid reader, enjoyed shopping, and tending her flower beds.
Peggy is survived by her children: David (Vicki Cain) Jenkins, Beth (Mike) Gilmore, and Becky Knapik; grandchildren: Brady, Kayla, and Savanna Gilmore; sister, Sally Edwards; and her extend family from the Fisher and Unterborn Families. She was preceded in death by her parents; nephew, Michael Edwards; brother-in-law, Kenneth Edwards; and aunt, Dorothy Unterborn.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME 105 E. Indiana Ave., Kouts, with a Funeral Service beginning at 1:00 PM. Cremation will follow at Angelcrest Crematory, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Porter County Animal Shelter.