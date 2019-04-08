HAMMOND, IN - Peggy J. Wilson, age 78, of Hammond, IN passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church 1117 Merrill Street Hammond with visitation from 10:00 to 11:00a.m. prior to the funeral service, Rev. Herman Polk, officiating. Interment Concordia Cemetery Hammond. HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Wilson family during their time of loss.
