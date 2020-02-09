Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Peggy M. Popa (nee Gibbons), age 93, of Merrillville, passed away Tuesday, February 3, 2020 in Boulder, CO. She was retired from JP Morgan Chase Bank in Griffith. Preceded in death by her loving husband Victor Popa; daughters Gayle Marie and Margaret Lynn (Peggy); parents, Martin and Catherine Gibbons; brothers: Jack, Joe, Tom and Jim Gibbons; sisters: Katherine Stalmah, Gerry Mulloy, and Mary Marcotte.