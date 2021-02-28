Peggy Mae (Aimutis) Nandor

March 20, 1941 - Feb. 6, 2021

UNION, MO - Peggy Mae Nandor (nee Aimutis), age 79, joined our Lord on Saturday, February 6, 2021. Peggy joined her husband, Robert J. Nandor, Sr. after 62 years of marriage.

She is survived by her son, Robert J. Nandor, Jr., wife Sarah (nee Ferns); two grandsons: Aaron and Andrew (Hannah); great granddaughter Cora; sister in-law, Faye Aimutis. Peggy was a resident of Union, MO for the past 19 years. Peggy was born March 20, 1941 in Gary, IN and lived in Gary and Hobart, IN for 61 years.

Peggy attended St Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Gary, IN, St Bridget Catholic Church in Hobart, IN and Immaculate Conception Church in Union, MO. As a member of the Holy Rosary Sodality Society and Daughters of Isabella, she was devoted to God and the Catholic Church. Peggy graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1959 and married Bob Sr. on December 26, 1959.

Peggy was a beautiful person with an infectious laugh, wonderful cook, enjoyed dancing, traveling to Cape Cod, enjoyed life to the fullest and a friend to everyone. She enjoyed many activities in the greater St. Louis/Union area, visiting Lone Elk Park, going to Cracker Barrel, Grants Farm, being with her grandson's, great granddaughter and many, many family gatherings.