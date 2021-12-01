Penelope A. "Penny" Paswinski

NEW CASTLE — Penelope "Penny" A. Paswinski, 75, of New Castle passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Henry Community Health. She was born August 30, 1946 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Robert and Mary Lou (Atkinson) Phelps. Penny retired from St. Margaret's Hospital in Dyer, Indiana following 30 years of service as a Medical Technician. She was family oriented and loved spending time with her daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings and extended family. She also enjoyed bird watching and watching movies. She is survived by a daughter, Rachelle (Chris) Lamb; grandchildren: Ashley Mills (Bryce Fink), Joshua Mills (Courtnei Roach), US Army SSG Robert (Brea) Lamb, Jakob Lamb and Emily Lamb (Hunter Kittrell); great-grandchildren: Gauge, Castor, Carson, Colton, Chloe, Beckham and one on the way; brothers: Bill (Polly) Phelps, Bob (Debi) Phelps; sister, Sue (Michael) Ripley; brother in-law, Richard Bruce and several nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her parents.