Penelope A. "Penny" Paswinski

Penelope "Penny" A. Paswinski
Aug. 30, 1946 — Nov. 28, 2021
NEW CASTLE — Penelope "Penny" A. Paswinski, 75, of New Castle passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Henry Community Health. She was born August 30, 1946 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Robert and Mary Lou (Atkinson) Phelps. Penny retired from St. Margaret's Hospital in Dyer, Indiana following 30 years of service as a Medical Technician. She was family oriented and loved spending time with her daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings and extended family. She also enjoyed bird watching and watching movies. She is survived by a daughter, Rachelle (Chris) Lamb; grandchildren: Ashley Mills (Bryce Fink), Joshua Mills (Courtnei Roach), US Army SSG Robert (Brea) Lamb, Jakob Lamb and Emily Lamb (Hunter Kittrell); great-grandchildren: Gauge, Castor, Carson, Colton, Chloe, Beckham and one on the way; brothers: Bill (Polly) Phelps, Bob (Debi) Phelps; sister, Sue (Michael) Ripley; brother in-law, Richard Bruce and several nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her parents.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 3, 2021 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service, 3406 S. Memorial Drive New Castle, IN 47362 with Pastor Greg Guffey officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Christian Cemetery in Springport. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Henry County Humane Society, 11 Midway Drive New Castle, IN 47362. You may express condolences or share a memory of Penny at www.hinsey-brown.com.