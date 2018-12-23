HIGHLAND, IN - Penelope (Penny) Jean Machnic, age 77, passed away on December 12, 2018 at her home after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born in East Chicago, IN on March 10, 1941 to Frank and Loretta (Kelly) Gordon and graduated from East Chicago Washington High School in 1959. She was retired from Inland Steel where she worked part-time as a keypunch operator and was active in the Inland Steel Woman's Club. She was a member of the Highland Elks 981 where she made wonderful life-long friends and enjoyed volunteering for several fund raisers and accompanying her husband, Rich, to the annual golf outings over the years. Her favorite past times were shopping, trips to Disney World, playing cards, going to the casino, visiting her brother and niece in Arizona and spending time with her four wonderful grandchildren. On April 22, 1961, Penny married Richard Machnic who preceded her in death earlier this year.
She is survived by her daughter, Jill (Dr. James) Ferguson; son, Mark (Carol) Machnic; four grandchildren that were the light of her life: Liam Ferguson, Michael Machnic, Olivia Ferguson and Abby Machnic; brother Kenneth (Carolyn) Gordon; niece Erica (David) Huerta; nephew Todd (Vicki) Gordon; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Mary and Richard Gaskey; niece Diane (Nick) Bizoukas; nephew Robert Gaskey; and several great nieces and nephews. She had many dear friends that she collected over the years including Carol, Cathy, Fern, Harlean, Mardel, Peggy, Sharon, Shelia, Susan, Shirley and countless others from Bishop Noll and East Chicago Washington high schools, the Elks, Bible study and everyone who has visited her or sent her cards and words of encouragement during her battle (you know who you are). She was a loving wife, mother, Grammy and friend to so many and will be dearly missed. She was also preceded in death by her parents Frank and Loretta Gordon; brother John Gordon and nephew Michael Gaskey. The family would like to thank all of the doctors, caregivers, friends and family for all of the support and care given to Penny.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Wednesday, December 26, 2018 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at HILLSIDE FUNERALHOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd. Highland, IN 46322. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, December 27, 2018 beginning at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 3025 Highway Ave. Highland, IN 46322.
