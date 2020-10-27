 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Penny Vlcek

Penny Vlcek

{{featured_button_text}}

LOWELL, IN - Penny Vlcek, 59, of Lowell, IN, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020. She is survived by her siblings: Debra (Larry) Reynolds and Timothy (Patricia) Vlcek; nieces and nephews, Christopher (Kimberly) Vlcek, Katherine (Carlos) Jara, Anne Vlcek; great nieces and nephews, Marino, Maximo, Amerie, Isabelle, Emma, Adriana, Liliana. Preceded in death by her parents, Rudy and Helen Vlcek.

Penny was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church.

Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 28th at 11:00AM at St Edward Catholic Church, 216 S. Nichols St., Lowell, IN 46356. Burial will follow in St. Edward Cemetery with Fr. Rick Holy officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church. Arrangements entrusted to Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, www.sheetsfuneral.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts