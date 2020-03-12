CALIFORNIA/FORMERLY OF EAST CHICAGO, IN - Pera "Pat" Kangrga, age 72, of California, passed away March 6, 2020.

Survived by her brothers Nikola, Stojan, Milan (Katty); sisters Jelena, Dusanka and Glorija; many nephews, nieces and grand-nephews and grand-nieces, Kumovi and dear friends. Preceded in death by her parents Dusan and Marica; brothers Jovan, Zivko, Stevan, Nedeljko and Radovan.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church of Schererville with Rev. Radovan Jakovljevic officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Visitation will be held on Friday only from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at St. George Church.

Pat was a lifetime member of the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church and the Circle of Serbian Sisters in Schererville and a retired employee of Inland Steel with 31 years of service. Pera will always be remembered for her sweet constant smile and her heart of gold.

LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, SCHEREVILLE 219-322-6616.