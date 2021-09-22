Perrin D. Schutz

SCHERERVILLE, IN — Perrin D. Schutz, 90, of Schererville, IN. passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

He is survived by a lifetime of memories that will be cherished by his by his wife, Caryl Frank-Schutz; sons: D'Artagnan (Glenda), Shane (Sue) and Travis (Jennifer) Frank; daughters: Kimberly (Kevin Day) Frank-Day, Georgeanne (Spruce) McRee and Jennifer (Randy) Gentry; grandchildren: Mary (Josh) Martinez, Seth, Cory and Justin Frank, T.J., Tess, and Sam Ruzga, Brandon, Carson and Zach Day, Patrick (Joy) McRee, Chris (Rachel) McRee, Steffany (Mike) Mears and Jeff (Dawn) Gentry; great grandchildren: Olivia Hope, Aiden Marshall Day, Harrison and Camdon McRee, Nolan and Lilah Mears.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Briar Ridge Country Club 123 Country Club Dr. Schererville, IN from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Perrin was a loving and best friend to Caryl, his wife. He enjoyed going to Briar Ridge for lunch and playing cards with the boys. During the winter months, he would stay in Florida and island hop on his boat with friends. He proudly served his country as an Army Infantry Officer. Perrin retired as Vice President from Mercantile National Bank. Your family will miss talking to you and laughing together. www.kishfuneralhome.net