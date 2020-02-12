MUNSTER, IN - Perry "PQ" Reinert, 82, of Munster, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 after a longtime illness. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Betty (nee Hess); son, John (Laura) Reinert; daughters, Tracey Gabrish and Leta (Danny) Engram; son-in-law, Tim Gabrish; grandchildren, Hannah and Luke Reinert, Samantha and Jack Gabrish, Kelby and Landon Engram; several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Perry was a graduate of Bishop Noll Institute and Purdue University. He owned and operated Reinert Insurance Services for 50 years in Munster, IN and was a longtime member of St. Thomas More Church. Perry was one of the co-founders of Hospice of Northwest Indiana. He served as a Demolition Instructor for the Indiana National Guard, Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice of the Calumet Area in his memory would be appreciated.