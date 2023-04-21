Nov. 2, 1944 - April 18, 2023
MUNSTER, IN - Pete La Barbara Jr., age 78, passed away April 18, 2023 at Community Hospital in Munster from Long Covid. He's survived by his brother and good buddy, Rick (Rita); loving nieces Lynn La Barbara; and recent medical advocate Karen Shaw (Tristan). He's preceded in death by the Love of his Life, wife MaryAnn, in 2017.
Pete was born in Chicago and raised in the Roseland neighborhood. He was a natural athlete, playing baseball (Roseland Little League, Fernwood Bruins, Mendel Catholic High School) in his younger years, 16-inch softball (Pogo's) in his 20s and 30s, and 12-inch Senior Softball (Indiana Classics among others) in his 50s, 60s, and 70s. Pete was also an excellent bowler from his teens thru his 70s. He has three sanctioned 300 games. Pete bowled for 40-plus years in the Saint Anthony Bowling League. Golf was also a passion and Pete enjoyed many rounds with friends and family. Pete was also known to visit the area casinos where he won Big or as he says, "Got beat up today."
Pete served our Country bravely during the Vietnam War from 1967-69.
Pete worked for the City of Chicago in the Water Distribution Division for over 35 years.
Visitation will be on Sunday April 23, 2023, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN with a service at 4:30 p.m. Interment services will be private. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.