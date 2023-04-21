Pete was born in Chicago and raised in the Roseland neighborhood. He was a natural athlete, playing baseball (Roseland Little League, Fernwood Bruins, Mendel Catholic High School) in his younger years, 16-inch softball (Pogo's) in his 20s and 30s, and 12-inch Senior Softball (Indiana Classics among others) in his 50s, 60s, and 70s. Pete was also an excellent bowler from his teens thru his 70s. He has three sanctioned 300 games. Pete bowled for 40-plus years in the Saint Anthony Bowling League. Golf was also a passion and Pete enjoyed many rounds with friends and family. Pete was also known to visit the area casinos where he won Big or as he says, "Got beat up today."