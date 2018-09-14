CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL - Peter A. Luzzi, age 85, of Chicago Heights. U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. Beloved husband of the late Enid E. Luzzi (nee Malinka). Loving father of Peter (Sheri), Stephen (Mary), Bruce, Cynthia Romano, W. Douglas. Cherished grandfather of Peter S. and S. Daniela Luzzi, Shelby and Daniel Luzzi, Stephanie (Jeff) Romano Simmons and the late Kimberly Romano. Great-grandfather of Taylor and Madelyn Simmons. Dear brother of Shirley Caley, Ernie Luzzi, Kathleen Fluer, late Sam Luzzi, Joseph Luzzi, Richard Luzzi, Anne Marie Dodson, Patricia Kucik, John Luzzi, Sandra Hamacher and the late Rosalie Luzzi. Fond uncle, cousin and friend to many. Peter was an avid horseman who loved to travel. He was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, Gary, IN.
Resting at the TEWS-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 18230 Dixie Highway in Homewood on Friday September 14, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 8:00 p.m. Graveside Service Saturday 11:00 a.m. at the Calumet Park Cemetery, 2305 W. 73rd Ave., Merrillville, IN. For additional information contact 708-798-5300 or tews-ryanfh.com