HEBRON, IN — Peter A. McLaughlin Jr., 78, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

Peter is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara McLaughlin; children, Christine (Kevin) Eichberger, Karen (Danny) Sanders and Kate (Steve) Murczek; nine grandchildren: Robin (Matt), Jessica (Jeremy), Candice (Ruben), Amanda (Curtis), Jaclyn (Kenny), Jillian (PJ), Jennifer (Chris), Sarah and Daniel; 13 great-grandchildren: Dylan, Kevin, Kylee, Mia, Matthew, Teddy, Riley, Lillian, Penny, Colin, Harley, Mackenzie and Tyler; and his many nieces and nephews.

Peter was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Mary McLaughlin, one brother and five sisters.

Peter served in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. Peter was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES in Hebron, IN.

Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES in Hebron, IN.

