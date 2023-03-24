Feb. 1, 1935 - March 3, 2023

PLYMOUTH - Peter A. Gyerko of Plymouth, IN died peacefully in Troutdale, OR on March 3, 2023. He was 88.

He was born February 1, 1935 to Bertha and Peter Gyerko in East Chicago, IN and graduated from East Chicago Washington High School in 1954. Peter married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn (Taylor) in 1958. They lived in Hammond, IN, where they raised their two children. Peter and Karen.

Peter worked at Inland Steel in East Chicago, IN as a welder and welding instructor for 37 years, retiring in 1992 and was a member of USW Local 1010 union and the Inland Steel 25-year club. He was an outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He also enjoyed running, completing seven marathons and enjoyed cycling through the countryside.

Peter and Marilyn built their retirement home near Plymouth, IN on Holem Lake, where they resided for over 25 years. Peter's last several years were spent with his son in Oregon, where he enjoyed watching life on the river from their home. He is survived by his son Peter; daughter Karen Kinney; and three grandchildren: Anthony Kinney, Ella and Riley Gyerko. Peter is preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; and sisters: Margaret Mauger and Velma Plain. There are no services currently planned. His family asks only that he is kept in your thoughts and prayers.