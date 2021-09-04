Peter B. Murray

Nov. 8, 1944 – Aug. 20, 2021

OGDEN DUNES, IN - Peter B. Murray,76, of Ogden Dunes, IN, formerly of Boston passed away on Aug 20 after a long battle with cancer.

A graduate of Roslindale HS, U Mass Boston and Penn State for his Masters, his vocation was teaching. Along with teaching his passions included Dragon Boats, motorcycles, VWs, and mopeds.

He was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Mary (Gesick); brothers: Edward, Andrew and William; and son Michael. He is survived by his beloved wife, Libby Chiu; cherished children from a previous marriage: Elena (William) Mathes, Paul (Sara), Peter J; grandchildren: Christopher and Timothy Matthes, and Daniel Murray; also by loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Peter Murray to The Boston Dragon Boat Festival, 437 Cherry St., Newton,MA 02455, and/or to University of Chicago Medicine online at: giving.uchicago.edu/peter-murray or by check to UCM Gift Adm., Peter Murray Memorial, 5235 S. Harper Ct. 4th Fl., Chicago, IL 60615.