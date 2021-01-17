HIGHLAND, IN - Peter Bianchi, 73, of Highland IN passed away on January 13, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Elizabeth and two beloved daughters: Vanessa Bianchi, Annamarie (Jason) Nutt; and five grandchildren: Matthew J. Beemsterboer III, Anthony Nutt, Alexander Nutt, Grace Nutt, and Gabriella Nutt. Peter was preceded in death by his parents James and Mary and his brother James.

Following his service with the United States Navy in the Vietnam War, Peter had a decorated career with the East Chicago Fire Department that spanned over 35 years from January 16, 1971 to December 31, 2007. He quickly rose through the ranks, achieving both Chauffeur and Captain in 1978, District Chief in 1982, and Assistant Chief in 1985, a rank he held for 22 years. Peter's favorite pastimes included fishing, flying airplanes, and spending time with his loving family and grandchildren. He was blessed with many remarkable friends that filled his life with fond memories, joy, and love.