Peter Blanco, Jr., age 85, of Crown Point, IN and Fort Myers Beach, FL, passed away on May 7, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Ruth Ann Blanco (nee McClish).

Peter was a retired City of Gary Fire Fighter, Battalion Chief for 20 years, President of Fire Fighters Union AFL-CIO Local No. 359, Owner of The Liquor Buckets for 35 years, member of Indiana Liquor Stores Association from 1972-1992, Lifetime Achievement Award, Indiana Association of Beverage Retailers – 2007, Regional Vice President, National Association of Beverage Retailers, Board of Directors, Crown Point Chamber of Commerce from 1981-1987, Veteran of United States Army, member of Knights of Columbus – Fort Myers Beach, member of American Legion – Fort Myers Beach, and a longtime member of Bay Oaks Tennis Club – Fort Myers Beach.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Mary and Pedro Blanco.

Peter is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann Blanco; daughters: Tracy (Dave) Biggs and Jody (David) Guthrie; son, Peter Blanco III; siblings: Barbara Sosa (late Bob) and Sharon Lentini (late Dominic); grandchildren: Zack Djurich, Rebecca Guthrie, Stephanie Guthrie, Demetri (Akea) Blanco; many nieces; nephews; and cousins.

In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to the American Heart Association.

A visitation will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral at 11:00 a.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Deacon Greg Fabian officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery.

The family requests that masks be worn for the visitation and funeral. www.burnsfuneral.com