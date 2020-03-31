SCHERERVILLE, IN - Peter Comerford passed on March 28, 2020 in Chicago, IL. He was born in Buffalo, NY and grew up with his family in Alden, NY. He is preceded in death by his parents Humphrey and Jeanne Comerford and a brother, Parick Comerford.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Comerford; sisters: Mary (Meme) Comerford, Karen Schafer, Linda Picknell, and Eileen Griffin; brother, Paul Comerford; cousin, Peter Comerford; sons: Jason (Jesse), Steven Comerford, Dawn (Carl), Dan (Angeline), and Michael (Kelly) Zimmerman; nine grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Member of VFW 1563 Merrillville and Griffith, IN.
Private cremation service will be held.
Condolences to the family care of HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, Highland, IN. www.hillsidefhcares.com
