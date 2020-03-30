Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Peter Comerford passed on March 28, 2020 in Chicago, IL. He is preceded in death by his parents Humphrey and Jeanne Comerford and a brother, Parick Comerford. He is survived by his wife, Mary Comerford; sisters: Mary (Meme) Comerford, Karen Schafer, Linda Picknell, and Eileen Griffin; brother, Paul Comerford; cousin, Peter Comerford; sons: Jason (Jesse), Steven Comerford, Dawn (Carl), Dan (Angeline), and Michael (Kelly) Zimmerman; nine grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.