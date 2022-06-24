Peter Den Hartog Jr.

THORNTON, IL - Peter Den Hartog Jr., age 77, of Thornton, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Beloved husband of Suzanne Den Hartog, nee Holm. Dear father of the late Daniel (Cynthia) Den Hartog, Brenda Songer, and Heidi (Mark) Green. Proud Papa of Stephanie Dollinar, Krystal (Jeff) Poortenga, Katelynn Den Hartog, Zachary Songer, James, Justin, and Joseph Green. Great-Papa of Paisley, Chloe, our late angel, Elena Anne, Hailee, Joshua, Phillip, Hayden, Daniel, Shelly, and Bobby. Dear brother of the late Gerald (Patricia) Den Hartog, Martin (Judith) Den Hartog, and the late Warren (Karen) Den Hartog.

Peter was a long-time Superintendent of Public Works in Thornton, IL and spent many years helping people as a plumber. He was also known as "Frosty Pete" when he owned an ice cream stand in Thornton. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Visitation on Sunday, June 26, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Smits, DeYoung-Vroegh Funeral Home, 649 E. 162nd St. (Rt. 6/159th St.) South Holland, IL. Funeral service on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2505 Indiana Ave., Lansing, IL. Interment Concordia Cemetery - Hammond, IN. For more information, please contact 312-333-7000 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com