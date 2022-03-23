 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peter Djukic

CHICAGO, IL - Peter Djukic passed away on March 20, 2022.

Late of Chicago's East Side. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Wright). Loving father of David (Nicole), Daniel (Jessica). Dear grandfather of Quinn, Harper, Gemma, and Maison. Devoted son of Milan Djukic and late Irene Oberdorf. Dear brother of Linda (Robert) Stasiak, Jela Markacek,and Dara (Paul) Bergen. Dear son-in-law of Dolores and late Bill Wright. Fond brother-in-law of Donna (Gary) Kreips, Bill (Lori) Wright, and Lynn (James) Grzelak. Many nieces and nephews. Pete was an avid Traveler, Golfer, Gardener, Craftsman, Great Cook, Great Neighbor, and Great Friend to Many.

Visitation Thursday 2:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services Friday March 25, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Elmwood Chapel 11200 S. Ewing Ave, Chicago. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (773) 731-2749. wwwelmwoodchapel.com

