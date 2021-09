Peter Frank Urbanczyk

Aug. 24, 1968 — Sep. 23, 2021

HAMMOND, IN — Peter Frank Urbanczyk passed away of unknown causes.

Survivors are wife: Colleen (Gherke); children: Hannah, Addison, Rhett, and Hayden. Mother, Connie Urbanczyk; brothers: Joseph M. Urbanczyk, Timothy M. Urbanczyk.

Peter was a Hammond Clark graduate class of '86. He was a Hammond Firefighter for seven years before moving to Bull Head City, AZ.

Final arrangements are pending.

Donations may be made in Peter's memory to your favorite charity.