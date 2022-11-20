 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peter G. Pokrajac

LYNWOOD, IL - Peter G. Pokrajac age 71, late of Lynwood, IL Passed away Thursday Nov. 17, 2022. Beloved husband of Diane; loving father of Jennifer (David) Martin and Gail (Chris) Kelley; cherished grandpa of Jeremy and Nadine; dear son of Marlene and the late Peter; fond brother of Ron (Cindy), Joe, Gary and Thomas (Chris); dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Private services will be held. Arrangements by CHAPEL HILL GARDENS SOUTH FUNERAL HOME (708) 636-1200 or visit www.chapelhillgardenssouth.com.

