Sep. 3, 1941 - Dec. 2, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Peter G. Tarpo, age 80, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

Peter is survived by his wife, Trudy of 53 years; son, Brian A. (Stephanie) Tarpo; his "sweetie pie" granddaughter, Alexandra "Allie" Kathleen Tarpo; sister, Janis (Sal) Ramirez; and many nieces and nephews.

Peter was preceded in death by his parents: John and Mary Tarpo.

Peter was an Army Veteran and a member of St. Matthias Church. He retired from U.S. Steel with 43 years of service in the #84 slab yard. Peter was a graduate of Lew Wallace Class of 1961. He was a school bus driver for Crown Point for many years. Peter was an avid reader, loved working outside and hunting and fishing with his son.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, 811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point, IN 46307, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021, DIRECTLY at St. Matthias Church, 101 W. Burrell Dr., Crown Point, IN, 46307, with Fr. James Wozniak officiating.