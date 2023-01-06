Peter Henry (Pete) Thiel

March 12, 1944 - Dec. 30, 2022

AVA MARIA, FL - Peter Henry Thiel (Pete), 78 years old, of Ave Maria, Florida, passed away on December 30, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

Pete was born in Hammond, Indiana to Bernard and Myrtle Thiel on March 12, 1944. He graduated from Bishop Noll High School and went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University. He later earned a Master's Degree from University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pete worked as a Mechanical Engineer for nearly 50 years and received several patents for his work. He enjoyed activities such as woodworking, DIY projects and hiking long distances. He hiked a portion of the Appalachian Trail and completed a 50- mile hike in Indiana. He hiked to the summit of Mount Whitney at the age of 70.

Pete is survived by his wife, Rayette (Stefanski), of Ave Maria Florida, daughter Michelle Eaton (Scott), son Mark Thiel (Tami), four brothers, and four grandchildren. He is preceded in death by one brother and his parents. He was married to Rayette for fifty-six years.

Pete's wish was to be cremated. A Catholic Mass and Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date in Indiana.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the Moffitt Cancer Center of Tampa, Florida. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.