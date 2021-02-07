VALPARAISO, IN - Peter Hernandez, age 37, of Valparaiso, IN passed away unexpectedly and too young on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Left to cherish and celebrate Peter's life is his partner, Karla Akemon; his children: Jasmine and Jacob Hernandez; his father, Paul Hernandez; step-mom, Patty Hernandez; step-mom, Michelle Hernandez; sisters: Elaine Garcia and Aubri (Zack) Klintworth; brothers: Paul (Candy) Hernandez, Thomas (Cheryl) Hernandez, and David (Mary) Hernandez; his grandmother, Virginia Marvin; grandfather, Theodore Koch; and many numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Peter's beautiful soul will be welcomed into heaven by his mom, Cynthia Hernandez; his nana, Delores Koch; his uncles: Ronald Hernandez and Kerry Marvin.

Peter was an accomplished union carpenter who took pride in his craftsmanship and was respected and well-liked by his peers. He was loved by everyone for his gentle spirit, kind demeanor and sense of humor which gave him the name "Sweety Petey". We will miss his smile, hugs and love. Rest well our beautiful young man we were so privileged to have you in our lives.